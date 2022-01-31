Tatoyan sums up activities related to protection of women’s rights during his tenure

“I remember cases when women subjected to domestic violence called our hotline or came to our office even at night, because they did not know what to do, or where to go,” Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan says in a video, summarizing the activities related to the protection of women’s rights during his six-year tenure.

Many issues require urgent solutions: stereotypes on women; violations of labor rights, domestic violence, inaccessibility of health care services in provinces, to name a few. his office reports.

The previous video showing individual cases related to the activities of Armenia’s ombudsman over the past 6 years of his tenure can be found here.

Panorama.AM