Russian peacekeepers provided humanitarian assistance to a large family in Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent organized the delivery and transfer of targeted humanitarian aid to a large family in Stepanakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

During the humanitarian action, Russian peacekeepers handed over warm clothes, clothes for adults and children, children’s toys, household items, medicines and food packages to a large family consisting of seven people in need, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Since the beginning of this year, more than 50 families have received targeted humanitarian assistance from Russian peacekeepers. The officers of the humanitarian response center individually approach targeted assistance. Residents are given basic necessities – clothing and shoes for children and adults, washing powders, gas burners for cooking, kitchen equipment, food sets, bed linen sets, pillows, blankets, personal hygiene items, children’s toys, as well as individual medical first-aid kits.

At twenty-seven observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime, the ministry said.

