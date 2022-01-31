Fake Covid certificates issued by Yerevan clinic – NSS

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has discovered fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued by one of Yerevan polyclinics.

In a statement on Monday, the NSS said the medical personnel of the clinic, directly involved in the vaccination process, gave fake Covid certificates to people in return for a certain amount of money.

The employees did not actually give injections to the citizens, the vaccines were simply destroyed and then fake vaccination certificates were issued. All data were entered into the Unified Electronic Health Information System ARMED, according to the established procedure.

The materials have been forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Committee. A criminal case has been opened and the suspects in the case have been detained.

The National Security Service urges citizens to refrain from obtaining and using forged Covid-19 vaccination documents, reminding that it is a criminal offence.

Panorama.AM