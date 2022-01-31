Ecumenical Patriarch: Saying “I do what I like” is a sign of spiritual decline

The memory of the Three Hierarchs was honored with splendor at the Patriarchal Church in Constantinople, on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

In his speech, the Ecumenical Patriarch underlined the connection of the education with the emblematic figures of the Three Hierarchs and great theologians, who combined in their face the classical education with the Christian experience and the theological wisdom.

Referring in particular to the Three Hierarchs, Basil the Great, Gregory the Theologian, and John Chrysostom, the Ecumenical Patriarch said that “we admire them for their unconditional devotion to Christ and His holy Church, for the ministry of the Greek people and God”.

Earlier, the Ecumenical Patriarch presided over the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George, along with the Archpriests Elder Emmanuel of Chalkidona, Elder Apostolos of Derkoi, Irineos of Myriophytos and Peristaseos, Chrysostomos of Myra, and Makarios of Australia.

After the end of the Divine Liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch performed, as every year, a Trisagion for the repose of the souls of the late Founders, Benefactors, Schoolmasters, Teachers, and students of the Great School of the Nation.

Immediately after, the Ecumenical Patriarch ordained Dimitrios Chrysochou, Professor of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, as Archon Referendarios of the Ecumenical Throne.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times