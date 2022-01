The Ambassador of Turkey to Australia visits the Ecumenical Patriarch

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Saturday, January 29, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Australia, Mr. Korhan Karakoç, with whom they had the opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by His Eminence the Archbishop Makarios of Australia, who referred to the excellent cooperation he has with Ambassador Mr. Karakoç.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou/ Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times