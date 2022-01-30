Civil Contract Party considers nominating Vahagn Khachatryan for President – Public TV

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Civil Contract Party considers nominating Vahagn Khachatryan for President, the Public Television informs.

According to the source, the issue was discussed during the sitting of the board of the Civil Contract Party today.

Vahagn Khachaturyan is the Minister of High-tech Industry.

Armen Sargsyan announced his resignation on Sunday, January 23, and the resignation comes into effect tomorrow. .

Until the election of the new President, the duties of the President will be temporarily performed by the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu