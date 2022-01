Satik Seyranyan reelected as chairwoman of the Union of Journalists of Armenia

Chairwoman of the Union of Journalists of Armenia Satik Seyranyan has reelected to her post at the 13th congress of the union on Saturday.

The elections of the chair, board members and the members of the Overseeing commission were on the agenda of the 13th Congress.

To note, the Union of Journalists of Armenia was founded in 1959. The organization is a member of the International Confederation of Journalist Unions and which unites around 1,500 journalists and media NGOs.

