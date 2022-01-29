Red Cross helped Armenian captives in Azerbaijan contact their families

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian captives being held in Azerbaijan, ICRC Armenia Office Communications Program Manager Zara Amatuni told Sputnik Armenia on Friday.

“Employees of the organization visited all those persons whose captivity has been confirmed by the Azerbaijani authorities. Among them are those who were captured at the end of 2020 and in November 2021,” Amatuni said.

The ICRC employees familiarized themselves with the detention conditions, delivered letters and video messages to the captives from their relatives and took their messages to their families. In addition, with the help of the Red Cross, the prisoners were able to talk to their families by telephone.

According to the official data, 199 servicemen and 21 civilians are still missing after the Artsakh war in autumn 2020.

Panorama.AM