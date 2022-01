Armenian model featured in Badlon magazine

Gucci model Armine Harutyunyan has participated in the photoshoot of Russian Badlon magazine. Badlon is an independent publication focused on photography, fashion, and art and was launched in 2020 in Moscow.

It is noted that the Armenian model cooperated with two other Armenians within the project – designer Nency Avetisyan and Stylist Su Stepanyan. The author of the photoshoot is Sasha Kulak.

Panorama.AM