The Ecumenical Patriarchate honored Saint John Chrysostom (PHOTOS)

On the occasion of the feast of the translation of the Holy Relics of St. John Chrysostom, Archbishop of Constantinople, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church in the Phanar, on January 27, 2022.

The icon of the Saint was placed on the Patriarchal Throne, while his Holy Relics, which were returned a few years ago from Rome, were exhibited for worship by the faithful.

The Revs. Metropolitans Stefanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos, Maximos of Selyvria Bishop Adrianos of Alikarnassos, and faithful from Constantinople attended the service.

On Wednesday, the Ecumenical Patriarch presided over the Great Vespers of the feast, during which Metropolitans Athenagoras of Kydonia, Symeon of Fthiotida, and Ioakeim of Prussia were present.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times