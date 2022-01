Levon Afeyan appointed Armenia Honorary Consul in Canada’s Quebec

Levon Afeyan has been appointed Honorary Consul of Armenia in the Canadian Province of Quebec. This is reported on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Armenia in Canada.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to Canada congratulates Levon Afeyan on his appointment as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Quebec (residence in Montreal), wishing him productive work in his responsible position,” reads the respective post.

https://news.am/eng/news/684239.html