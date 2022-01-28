Improving the Army’s combat readiness a priority – PM Pashinyan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Improving the Army’s combat readiness, arsenal and the military service conditions is our priority, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a congratulatory address on the occasion of Army Day.

On the 30th anniversary of formation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, the Prime Minister said “during these three decades the Armenian Army has had both glorious days and passed through many challenges.”

“The Armenian people appreciate the heroism of all our heroes, those soldiers, officers, generals and volunteers who have fought until the end for the defense, security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Homeland,” he noted.

“Today we are pursuing the path of systematic reforms aimed at further developing the Armed Forces, by re-assessing the past path of the Army, the advantages, shortcomings and problems it had. The Republic of Armenia will have a professional army, and the Government will carry out that work tirelessly, without despondency and pessimism, but with optimism on the path of building our security environment. Improving the Army’s combat readiness, arsenal and the military service conditions is our priority.,” PM Pashinyan said.

“Since 2018, the Government of Armenia has started the process of improving the social and living conditions of servicemen, and it will be continuous. Each soldier and officer of the Republic of Armenia must feel the state’s support, and we will be consistent in that process. Military service should deserve special public respect and appreciation, which must be expressed also by the system of special social guarantees to the servicemen and their families,” he continued.

The Prime Minister emphasized that “in parallel, service assessment criteria for intellectual, professional, physical and psychological preparedness should also be raised, and the public respect and appreciation towards the Army should be based on these points.”

On the occasion of the Army Day, Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude to all volunteers, soldiers, officers and generals who were at the roots of the formation of the Armenian Army.

“I would like to thank all defenders of our Homeland, all servicemen for the sacrifices they made for unconditionally serving our country and people in these difficult conditions. I also like to thank their families for their patience, endurance, and for standing firm with their servicemen relatives and the Homeland,” the Prime Minister added.

“I bow to our heroic martyrs. Their memory is immortal, their work is sacred. God bless the Armenian army,” he concluded.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu