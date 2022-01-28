Fountain dedicated to famous Armenian painter Arshile Gorky vandalized again in Turkey’s Van

The fountain built in memory of famous Armenian painter Arshile Gorky (Vostanik Manoug Adoian) was damaged by unknown people in the Turkish province of Van, according to the Gazeteduvar website of Turkey.

The municipality of Van’s Edremit district had built this fountain in 2015—and continuing the tradition of respecting the dead, and providing water for residents and passers-by.

The four sides of this fountain are decorated with details—in Turkish, Armenian, Kurdish, and English—of Gorky’s life, and with water flowing from each side.

