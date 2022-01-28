Fallen hero Armenak Urfanyan would have turned 32 today

Today, 28 January, marks the birthday anniversary of fallen hero of the April War, Captain Armenak Urfanyan. He would have turned 32.

Armenak joined the Armenian army in 2007, attaining the rank of captain at the age of 26 and becoming a commander of a battalion.

Overnight 1-2 April 2016, in the military post located near Martakert, that had significant strategic importance, Captain Urfanyan and his troops fought back against the overwhelming Azerbaijani special forces for hours, withstanding the strikes of the heavy armored vehicles.

4 out of 7 heroes fell during the unequal fight, among them Armenak Urfanyan, Kyaram Sloyan, Robert Abajyan and Andranik Zohrabyan.

“Mom, I’m no longer your son, I am the army’s son,” Armenak told his mother once.

Armenak Urfanyan was posthumously awarded the Medal for Combat Service of Artsakh and the 1st Class Combat Cross Order of Armenia.

In August 2020, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh title to the fallen soldier.

