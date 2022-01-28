Estonia first to ratify Armenia-EU Common Aviation Agreement

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Estonia has ratified the Armenia-EU Common Aviation Agreement, becoming the first EU member state to do so, the Armenian Mission to the EU informs.

“We are glad to learn that EU Council received the first notification of ratification of Armenia-EU Common Aviation Agreement signed in November 2021. Estonia kick-started the process. Looking forward to the ratification by Armenia and other EU member states,” the Armenian Embassy in Belgium/Mission to EU said in a Twitter post.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, the Foreign Minister of Slovenia, Stanislav Raščan, who was the Chair of the Council of the European Union, signed the Armenia-EU Common Aviation Agreement on November 15, 2021.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu