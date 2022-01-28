Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan Friday, on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian Armed Forces. He was accompanied by several members of the Armenian clergy.

It has already become a tradition that Karekin II visits Yerablur or the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan separately from the incumbent authorities, whereas this was not the case before.

Earlier in the day, National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan and many MPs of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the NA, then Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan, and ministers visited Yerablur Military Pantheon.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, however, has contacted the coronavirus, and therefore self-isolated.

In September 1990, the Supreme Council—the then parliament—of Armenia decided to create a “Special Regiment” within the then Ministry of Internal Affairs. On May 4, 1991, by the decision of the government, the Defense Committee was established. And on January 28, 1992, the decision “On the Defense of the Republic of Armenia” was adopted, thus proving the establishment of the Armenian National Army.

January 28 has been declared a holiday and non-working day in Armenia since 2001.

The most important phase in the formation of the Armenian army is considered to be between 198 and 1992 when the first Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war was taking place, and the Armenian volunteer detachments were mainly engaged in these military operations.

