Armenian side did not respond to Azerbaijan’s irregular fire – MoD

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has refuted the reports of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claiming that on January 27 units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the north-eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Ministry said that on January 27, at around 22:00, several irregular shots were fired by the Azerbaijani side in the mentioned part of the border, to which the Armenian units did not respond.

