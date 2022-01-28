Ambassador Mkrtchyan visits Armenian pavilion at Athens Fashion Trade Show

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan visited the Armenian pavilion at the Athens Fashion Trade Show.

Twelve Armenian brands – designers and textile manufacturers participated the international fashion exhibition in Athens for the first time.

The exhibition will continue though Monday, 31st of January, at Athens Metropolitan Expo.

This event enables brands and companies to establish themselves and use various innovative ideas that enable them to set apart from other brands.

This show evolves the retail apparel designs and revolutionizes the fashion industry by using the latest technologies.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu