Translation of the relics of Saint John Chrysostom

The Orthodox Church commemorates today the translation of the relics of Saint John Chrysostom.

Saint John Chrysostom, the great Father, and Teacher of the Church, lived in the 4th century AD and he was Archbishop of Constantinople.

He wholeheartedly followed Christ and vehemently struggled against the heresies, severely reprimanded the provocative Empress Eudoxia, attempted to rid the Church of unworthy clergy. He was eminent as the “golden-mouthed” in Greek, something which denotes his celebrated eloquence. His homilies and observations in the books of the Bible, especially in the Epistles of Paul, remain a compass for Interpretive Theology.

He fell asleep in the Lord on September 14 in the year 407 AD, and his memory is celebrated on November 13. His body was buried for 30 years in Comana in Pontus, until his disciple and successor Proclus and Emperor Theodosius II, in 438 AD, transferred it to Constantinople.

Source: Church of Cyprus

Orthodox Times