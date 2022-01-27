Roman Mushegyan’s film “Spring” will be released on the first day of spring

The film “Spring”, which tells about war, love, the devotees of our days, unity, the creation of state thinking and patriotism of three generations, directed by Roman Mushegian, will be released on big screens on March 1. The unexpected war in Armenia worries the souls of three generations. In the course of the film, we witness the tragedy of an entire nation through the history of one family. The film is a joint production of Aratta Production, Vision Studio and Phoenix Art Foundation. It was filmed with the support of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and ArLeAM.

https://westernarmeniatv.com/en/118933/roman-mushegyans-film-spring-will-be-released-on-the-first-day-of-spring