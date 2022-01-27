Remains of over 1,700 people found in Karabakh conflict zone since 2020 – ICRC

There are approximately 300 people still missing from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalation in 2020, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.

Since a ceasefire agreement was signed in November 2020, the remains of more than 1,700 people have been found in the conflict zone and the process started to identify and return them to their families.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, together with Russian peacekeepers, has facilitated around 360 operations to find human remains, supporting local recovery teams as they work.

ICRC recalls that on top of the hundreds of people missing from the 2020 war, there are more than 4,500 people missing from the conflict dating from the 1990s.

