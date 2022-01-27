Armenia’s Erebuni Museum to cooperate with Louvre

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve of Erebuni in Yerevan will cooperate with the Louvre Museum.

The perspectives of cooperation were discussed during the meeting between the director Erebuni Museum Mikael Badalyan, and the director of the Center for Research on Historical and Cultural Heritage Khachik Harutyunyan with Ariane Thomas, Director of the Department of Oriental Antiquities at the Louvre and her deputy Vincent Blanchard.

The meeting was held within the framework of the program of cooperation of the Armenian and French specialists and their professional exchange implemented by the Embassy of France in Armenia.

During the discussions, a number of agreements were reached on future cooperation between the Louvre and Erebuni.

In particular, the specialists of the Louvre will provide assistance in the creation of the new exhibition of the Erebuni Museum, as well as in the professional training of specialists of the Erebuni Museum.

The parties declared their readiness to implement joint programs and cooperation in the field of Urartology.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu