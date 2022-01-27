Archbishop of America: Let us re-commit to erasing anti-Semitism

“On Holocaust Memorial Day, let us re-commit to erasing anti-Semitism and all hateful prejudice from society,” said Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in his message on the occasion of Holocaust Memorial Day.

He also stressed, “Let us never forget the precious lives lost, and honor them by living in a world where the truth of our shared humanity elicits compassion and love”.

