A restaurant representing the cuisine of Western Armenia has opened in the Bulgarian city of Burgas

At the initiative of the deputy of Western Armenia Sahak Mutafian, the exhibition “Phoenix” was opened in the Bulgarian city of Burgas, representing the rich cuisine of Western Armenia. Sahak Mutafian is from the Van of Western Armenia, whose grandfathers escaped the genocide. Mutafian explains the purpose of the restaurant as follows: “This idea was born in the Burgas area in order to keep our culture alive and communicate. The presence of a densely populated Armenian community in the area has been felt for a long time. Some of them, despite the fact that they do not speak Armenian, still feel like Armenians. Our goal is to provide a high-quality service to all our compatriots and friends, for which we are very happy”.

