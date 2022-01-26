Yerevan-Istanbul flights’ passengers shall be exempt from Departure Tax for 3 years

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has exempted the passengers of the forthcoming Yerevan-Istanbul flights from the AMD 10,000 Departure Tax for three years.

In December 2019, the Armenian parliament amended the Law on State Duties and, accordingly, exempted from the AMD 10,000 Departure Tax those airline passengers who will travel from Armenia to newly opened destinations within three years.

The Departure Tax exemption is granted in Armenia for three years—with the possibility of extension for two years—for those flights whose destination was not conducted 12 months before the start of these flights.

Airlines conducting the Departure Tax exemption destination flights must conduct these flights for at least one year.

And the Armenian government, in turn, has stipulated that these flights must be at least once a week, or at least 28 flights during the summer season and 20 flights during the winter season.

