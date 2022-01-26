The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to hold Holocaust Remembrance Week

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The events will start with a visit to the Holocaust Memorial on January 27.

On January 29 the Museum-Institute will host a public lecture by Tali Nates, Director of the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Center, on “A Second-Generation Journey: From Schindler’s list to the creation of the Johannesburg Holocaust & Genocide Centre.”

On February 2 an event dedicated to the Armenian rescuers of the Jews during the Holocaust will be held at AGMI Conference Hall. A meeting with Anna Khachatryan, granddaughter of Harutyun Khachatryan, the Yad Vashem Righteous Among the Nations, is expected.

The United Nations General Assembly designated January 27—the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau—as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

On this annual day of commemoration, the UN urges every member state to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.

