Visitors of ancient city of Ani in Eastern Turkiye walk among millennia of history

Once home to numerous civilizations, Ani was added to UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016

Ismail Kaplan and Ahmet Gencturk

People visiting Ani, an archaeological site in northeastern Turkiye, are amazed by the ancient city’s millennia of history.

Also known as the “world city” and “cradle of civilizations,” Ani is located in present-day Kars province and was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2016.

Located near the Turkiye-Armenia border and on the historical Silk Road, Ani is one of the greatest historical and cultural gems in the country.

The ancient city was once was home to the Urartu, Scythian, Persian, Macedonian, Seleucid, Parthian, Sasanian, and Bagratide civilizations, until it was conquered by Muslim armies in the year 643.

Ani was ruled by Bagratides in 884-1045, followed by the Byzantine Empire in 1045-1064 before it was conquered by the Seljuk Turks under Sultan Alparslan on Aug. 16, 1064.

The site, standing on an area of around 100 hectares (247 acres) was home to many civilizations and languages throughout history, including Armenian, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, Georgian, and Persian from 970 to 1320.

Ani is also home to many architectural masterpeices, including the Mosque of Abul Manuchihr, the first Turkish-built mosque in Anatolia, the Church of the Abughamrents, Cathedral of Ani, Church of Saint Tigran Honent, Chapel of Shushan Pahlavuni, and the Seljuk Caravanserai.

