Turkey reportedly plans to launch flights to various regions of Armenia

Ankara intends to launch flights to various regions of Armenia and expand trade relations with Yerevan, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the closed discussions held in the Turkish presidential administration.

As a first step, the Turkish authorities was decided to start air communication with Armenia and then, the issue of flights to other regions will be put on the agenda, the newspaper said. In particular, Van can become a tourist center for Armenians, Sputnik reported.

It is planned to restore some historical sites, such as the bridge and buildings near Kars, to which the Armenians attach great importance. To reduce the pressure of the Armenian diaspora, trade relations will be also expanded.

Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has announced the start of air service with Armenia starting from February 2.

Panorama.AM