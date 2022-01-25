Homenetmen Eastern Region launches photography competition

The Regional Executive of Homenetmen Eastern Region USA is pleased to announce a photography competition organized in celebration of the organization’s 103rd anniversary. This competition is organized by the Central Executive and is open to participants around the world.

The theme of the photography competition is “Homenetmen’s Daily Life.” Submissions can include photographs of moments that reflect the scouting, athletic, social and benevolent aspects of Homenetmen.

The competition is open to anyone aged 18 and older. Membership in Homenetmen is not a requirement.

Professional photographers are not eligible.

The photos (black/white or color) should be relatively recent and in their original form, not photoshopped.

The photos can be taken using any type of camera (professional, amateur, mobile phones, etc.).

Each photo submission should have a corresponding title.

The photos should be emailed to the competition organizing committee by February 13, 2022 (submit.eusa@homenetmen.org).

The top three winners will receive the following prizes:

First prize: Canon camera (valued at $1,000 USD)

Second prize: Portable tripod and bag (valued at $300 USD)

Third prize: Homenetmen’s 100 anniversary watch with a special certificate

The three winners will also receive a one year subscription to Homenetmen’s Marzig magazine.

