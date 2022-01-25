Feast of Saint Gregory the Theologian, Archbishop of Constantinople, was celebrated in the Phanar

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy, today, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, feast day of St. Gregory, Archbishop of Constantinople, at the Patriarchal Church in the Phanar.

Bishop Andrianos of Alikarnassos attended the service.

Yesterday, the Ecumenical Patriarch celebrated the Great Vespers of the feast.

Also, the Patriarch went to the Holy Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi in Valoukli and performed a Trisagion service for the repose of the soul of His predecessor Gregory VII (1923-1924), who had granted the Tomos of Autocephaly to the Holy Church of Poland.

