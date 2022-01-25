Eurovision 2022: Armenia to perform in first semi-final

Armenia will perform in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 on 10 May, according to the results of a draw which took place in Turin, Italy on Tuesday.

The second semi-final of the show will be held on 12 May.

41 countries participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 – Armenia, Albania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine, Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Portugal, France, Italy, Australia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Finland, Georgia, Israel, Malta, San Marino, Serbia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Eurovision 2022 will be held in Turin on 10-14 May.

Panorama.AM