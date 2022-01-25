Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation: Armenian-language literature, now more accessible than ever

The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is happy to announce the continuation of its partnership with Vlume. The Foundation’s support will enhance Vlume’s electronic library to include more works of Armenian literature — both in the Eastern and Western branches of the language.

Vlume enables users to read and listen to Armenian books on their smartphones, tablets and computers.

The Department continues to collaborate with Vlume to breathe new life into Armenian literature by sponsoring digitization efforts as well as the creation of new content. Under the banner of this partnership various e-books and audiobooks, as well as one animated series have already been published. Through the current collaboration, 180 more e-books and 125 audiobooks will be added to the library by 2023.

Armenian Weekly