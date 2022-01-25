C. & E. Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School launches national search for principal

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. — The Board of Directors of the Charlotte & Elise Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School has begun an extensive search for a principal to lead its Pre-K–8 curriculum. The new principal will be responsible for building and developing the school’s leadership team and ushering in a new era of student learning and cultural and spiritual development.

“As the landscape of elementary and middle school education evolves and the focus on unique student needs expands, we are excited to execute a renewed vision for the future of Merdinian led by an administrator with boundless creativity and sharp intuition,” said Tzoler Oukayan, chair of the Merdinian Board of Directors. “We look forward to working with and supporting the new principal to advance Merdinian’s mission of providing young minds with a superior academic experience anchored by Armenian Christian values.”

The ideal candidate will have a master’s degree and/or have completed post-graduate work in school administration, curriculum and instruction or a related field. They must have valid California administrative and/or teaching credentials and five years of teaching and/or administrative experience. Armenian language skills and an understanding of Armenian Christian values are preferred.

All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply by submitting a letter of interest and resume to board@merdinianschool.org.

About C. & E. Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School

Established in 1982, the C. & E. Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School is the only Armenian Evangelical School in the United States. The school offers a broad-based curriculum that fosters academic excellence, high moral values, and spiritual enrichment in the Armenian Evangelical tradition. The school strives to create a safe and nurturing environment where every student receives personal attention to become a successful and responsible individual.

Armenian Weekly