Armenian FM visits Schengen Agreement Monument in Luxembourg

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On an official visit to Luxembourg, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited the Schengen Agreement Monument.

The Foreign Minister was accompanied by the Mayor of Schengen, Michel Golden, and the Director of the European Centre Schengen, Martina Kneip.

Minister Mirzoyan also visited the European Centre Schengen.

