A body of another killed soldier in Artsakh war handed over to the Armenian side

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue squads found no bodies killed in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war during their operation in the occupied Mataghis on Monday, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations said.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani forces handed over in Shushi a body of another killed serviceman to the Armenian side. The body had been reportedly retrieved from Vorotan. A forensic examination is planned to establish the identity of the killed.

Since the ceasefire of November 2020, 1,707 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the battle zones.

Panorama.AM