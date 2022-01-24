The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America launched Centennial Celebration (VIDEO)

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America formally launched the beginning of its 2022 Centennial celebrations.

The launch was marked by a special video, which briefly highlights the beginnings of the Archdiocese and its journey over the past 100 years. The video is the first of a series that will be released online in the lead-up to the Clergy-Laity Congress which will focus on the historic institutions of the Archdiocese including Hellenic College Holy Cross, Saint Basil Academy, the Ladies Philoptochos Society, Leadership 100, the Archons and many more.

A Centennial Committee comprised of representatives from across the Archdiocese has been assembled to coordinate and oversee the celebrations and is being chaired by Argyris Vassiliou, Chairman of Leadership 100.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America commented “This year will be a milestone in the life of our beloved Archdiocese. As we celebrate our past, we must take this opportunity to learn about the whole of our history, of the people who founded this Archdiocese, and the stories that make up its history. We must take this opportunity to reflect on this historic journey of faith, and use it as the backbone of our next one hundred years.”

The Centennial of the Archdiocese will be celebrated throughout the year, including a showcase of historical items and events at the Clergy-Laity Congress in New York City from July 3-7.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/goarch/

Orthodox Times