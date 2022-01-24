Letter from the Patriarch of Alexandria to the Ecumenical Patriarch on the Russian intrusion

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church in the Phanar, on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

The members of the official Delegation of the Patriarchate of Alexandria, Metropolitans Gregory of Cameroon, Ioannis of Zambia, and Bishop Prodromos of Toliara and N. Madagascar, as well as Metropolitan Ignatios of Demitriados and Almyros, Hierarch of the Most Holy Church of Greece, and faithful from Constantinople and abroad.

On Saturday, January 22, the Ecumenical Patriarch received the Archpriests of the Church of Alexandria, who presented him with a letter from Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa regarding the case of the Moscow Patriarchate’s intrusion into the jurisdiction of the Alexandrian Throne.

In the afternoon of the same day, the Ecumenical Patriarch, accompanied by the above Hierarchs and by the Archdeacon Paisios, went to the headquarters of the Association of Children and Youth Housing Workers, where he cut the New Year’s vasilopita and addressed paternal speeches to the members of the Board of Directors.

He then attended the awards ceremony of the winners of the first photography competition, organized by the Community of Neochori, in memory of journalist-photographer Nikolaos Magginas, which took place in the ceremony hall of the Zografeion Greek School.

The Patriarch congratulated the distinguished photographers and the organizers, while he spoke about the work of the late Nikolaos Magginas.

The ceremony was attended by Hierarchs, the Deputy Minister of Education and Religions of Greece Zetta Makri, the Consul General of Greece in Constantinople of Georgia Sultanopoulou, and a small number of guests, as, due to the pandemic, the event was broadcast online.

Orthodox Times