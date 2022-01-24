Armenian clergymen return after from 8-month service at Dadivank monastery

Artsakh Republic State Minister Artak Beglaryan and the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, received on Monday a group of clergymen who had been carrying out spiritual service at Dadivank Monastery. As the press service at the state ministry reported, the clergymen were back after 8-month service

To note, the monastery, under the protection of Russian peacekeepers at present, is located in Artsakh’s Karvachar region, which had been handed over to Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement from November 9, 2020.

According to the source, State Minister Beglaryan praised the work of the Artsakh Diocese on the frontline of spiritual struggle and its mission for preserving spiritual values. Beglaryan expressed hope that the issue of Dadivank, the status of Artsakh in general, its security and eternity of values will receive a fair solution.

By the decision of the Artsakh president, five clergymen were awarded with state medals for conducting services and liturgies at the monastery during the difficult post-war period.

Panorama.AM