Armen Sarkissian tacitly supported all initiatives of the current authorities – lawmaker

“President Armen Sarkissian has always tacitly supported all initiatives brought by the current leaders of Armenia,” opposition lawmaker from ‘Armenia’ bloc Aram Vardevanyan told reporters when asked to comment on the resignation of the president.

In the words of Vardevanyan, the past four years in the post of the president, Sarkisian has been mostly complaining about his limited capacities, while has in fact failed to realise them in full.

“I raise this with regret as the institute of the President could have seriously matured in the past period,” stressed the opposition MP. As an example, he pointed to the capacities of the Human Rights Defender.

“You may compare the passive posture of the presidential institute with the efficiency of the Institute of the Human Rights Defender, when the latter has less capacities by the law,” added Vardevanyan, suggesting the reason behind Sarkissian’s resignation could be either some inter-political or external geopolitical processes and challenges.

Panorama.AM