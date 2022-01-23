Turkey Wants to Host Next ”3+3” Caucasus Meeting: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced Ankara’s plans to hold the next regional meeting within the framework of the ”3+3” platform in Turkey, RIA Novosti reports, referring to the statement by the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications.

“During a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, President Erdogan said that Ankara continues its efforts to bring peace and stability to the Caucasus. According to him, Ankara plans to hold another meeting in Turkey within the framework of the ”3+3” platform, developed by him jointly with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev”, the statement reads.

