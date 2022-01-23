Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine among most anticipated projects to open in 2022

The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center has been named one of “The 9 Most Anticipated Architecture Projects Opening in 2022” by Galerie Magazine.
The Shrine is expected to be finalised with the opening of the rebuilt Church in April of 2022.
As a matter of history record, the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was the only house of worship destroyed on 9/11. Rebuilt as a National Shrine, it was designed by the world-renowned architect Santiago Calatrava and sits atop Liberty park overlooking the Memorial Pools and the 9/11 Museum.
When completed, it will welcome people of all faiths and denominations to remembrance and contemplation, as the only symbol of faith at the World Trade Center.
