President of Armenia informs about his decision to resign

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian informed about his decision to resign, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

“In the early 1990s, as a result of great geopolitical changes, our people were given the greatest opportunity to create their own independent state. Our mission was not to replace one flag with another, but to build a country that after centuries would ensure the security, progress, and prosperity of Armenians again.

I emphasize that the main meaning of having an independent state is the ability to assume and bear responsibility, when we realize that only we, as a single body, are the builder of our own victories, the culprit of our own defeats.

Inspired by such a historic opportunity, I, like many of my compatriots, dedicated myself to that mission. For various reasons, my participation at various stages varied, but I did not stop believing in our ultimate national success. And that was my main motivation for agreeing to assume the post of the President of Armenia.

Making this important decision, I was relying on the proposal made to me, according to which the new presidential institution will have tools, opportunities to influence foreign policy, economic, investment policy, relations with the Diaspora, as well as to promote national interests in the international arena, create new scientific – educational and a high-tech environment.

Some time later the developments of April-May of 2018 took place…

One can ask why I did not resign at that time? The answer is obvious, because of the responsibility I assumed as the President of the Republic. I was obliged to do everything in my power to rule out further deepening of the internal division, possible clashes, which could lead to extremely negative consequences. I also sought to use my reputation and connections gained throughout my many years of work, my international political and economic potential to build a strong, stable state.

Again, another question may arise why the President failed to influence the political events that led us to the current national crisis. The reason is obvious again – the lack of appropriate tools, tools with which any state official is endowed by only one document – the Constitution. The roots of some of our important problems are hidden in the current Mother of all Laws.

We have a paradoxical situation when the President has to be a guarantor of statehood without actually having any real tool. The Constitution also presupposes the supremacy of one institution over another, creates obstacles for well-known Diaspora specialists to participate in the management of state institutions of their historical Homeland, and so on.

We are a parliamentary republic in its form, but not in content. The purpose of my proposal was not to move from one model of government to another (parliamentary to semi-presidential or presidential), but to create a state system based on checks and balances. Without that, it is difficult to talk about significant achievements, because progress and success can be achieved only in the conditions of a predictable, harmonious system.

I am glad that a commission for constitutional amendments has been set up, for which I thank the Government. I hope that eventually the constitutional changes will take place, and the next president and the presidential institution will be able to work in a more balanced, coordinated environment.

We live in a unique reality, a reality where the President cannot influence matters of war or peace.

Reality, where he cannot veto the laws that he considers inexpedient for the state and the people.

Reality, when the President’s opportunities are perceived not as an advantage for the state, but as a threat by various political groups.

A reality where the President is unable to use most of his potential to solve systemic domestic and foreign policy problems.

A reality where the world is in a constant turbulence zone, but the President does not have a constitutional tool to help his country.

A reality where the Head of State, sometimes his family, is targeted by various political groups. The latter are not so much interested in the achievements of the presidential institution for the benefit of the country as in my past, various conspiracy theories and myths. This “concern” towards me goes beyond morality, ultimately directly affecting my health.

I have been pondering for a long time, I have decided to resign from the post of the President of the Republic after working actively for about four years.

That decision is not emotional at all, it stems from a certain logic.

The President does not have the necessary tools to influence the radical processes of domestic and foreign policy in these difficult times for the country and the nation.

At this difficult time for our state, when national unity is needed, the presidential institution should not be the target of gossip and conspiracy theories, thus diverting public attention from the most important issues.

Today, more than ever, we need meaningful, well-thought-out actions. Otherwise, we, the Armenians of the whole world, will not achieve the goal of our mission, we will find ourselves in the margins of history.

We have no right to make mistakes anymore!

In the end, I would like to express my special gratitude to our citizens, our compatriots in the Diaspora, for their perseverance, endurance, patience and courage in these difficult times for the country.

Special thanks to the soldiers and officers of our brave army, my homage to the families of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for our Motherland.

I also thank all the staff of the Office of the President of the Republic, my colleagues in state structures for the effective joint work”, reads the President’s message.

https://www.armenpress.am/eng/news/1073758/