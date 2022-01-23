Mount Athos: Five monks passed away due to coronavirus within ten days at the Holy Monastery of Philotheou

The health authorities are on high alert after the fifth victim related to coronavirus within ten days in the territory of the Holy Monastery of Philotheou on Mount Athos.

Fr. Taxiarchis fell asleep in the Lord late on Saturday night, defeated by complications caused by coronavirus. According to Voria.gr, almost all monks have been infected with coronavirus and out of the 40 monks more than 20 are isolated in their cells with symptoms.

It is worthy of note that all those who left their last breath in the Monastery were unvaccinated, as were almost all the monks of Philotheou.

According to the same information, the incident concerns not only the Holy Community, but also the health authorities, as although the Monastery has been quarantined for a month now, the number of cases won’t subside and the dispersion continues.

As Voria.gr states, there are 6-7 other elderly monks inside the monastery in serious condition, but for the time being, there are no further details about their accurate state of health.

On Saturday, Fr. Kosmas, who was also a dentist of the Philotheou Monastery, deceased, while during the week, Fr. Damianos and Fr. Porphyrios were defeated by coronavirus, and two weeks ago, Fr. Loukas, former head and Representative of the Monastery in Holy Community.

Orthodox Times