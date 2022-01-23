Armenia President’s duties to be performed by parliament speaker

Pursuant to Article 144 of the Constitution of Armenia, in the event of the President’s dismissal, impossibility to exercise his powers, resignation or death, the President of the National Assembly (NA) shall exercise the powers of the President until the newly elected President takes office.

This means that until the special election of the new President of Armenia, (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan will temporarily carry out the duties of the president.

Article 126 of the Constitution stipulates the special election of the President. Accordingly, in the event of the dismissal of the President, impossibility to perform his duties, resignation or death, a special election of the President shall be held not earlier than twenty-five days and not later than thirty-five days after the vacancy of the presidency․

According to Article 125 of the Constitution, at least one quarter of the total number of MPs has the right to nominate a presidential candidate.

The candidate who receives at least three quarters of the total number of votes of the MPs is elected president. If the President is not elected, a second round of elections is held, in which all the candidates who participated in the first round can run. In the second round, the candidate who receives at least three-fifths of the total number of votes of the MPs is elected president. If the president is not elected, a third round is held, in which the two candidates with the most votes in the second round can run. In the third round, the candidate who receives the majority of the total number of votes of the MPs is elected president.

If no president is elected, a new presidential election is held within ten days.

The details of the procedure for electing the President are defined by the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly. The President is elected by the National Assembly.

The president elected by snap election assumes office on the tenth day after being elected.

The President assumes office at a special sitting of the National Assembly, taking an oath to the people.

According to Article 124 of the Constitution, the president is elected for a term of seven years.

Anyone who has reached the age of forty, has been solely an Armenian citizen for the last six years, has been permanently residing in Armenia for the last six years, has the right to vote, and speaks Armenian can be elected President.

The same person can be elected president only once.

The president cannot hold any other position, engage in business activities, and perform other paid work.

The President of Armenia cannot be a member of any political party while in office.

