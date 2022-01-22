The Ecumenical Patriarch honored the memory of his predecessor, Maximus V

On Friday, January 21, 2022, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the occasion of the feast of Saint Maximus the Confessor, as well as the completion, on January 1, of the 50 years since the demise of His predecessor, Maximus V, went to the Holy Monastery of Valoukli, where He performed a Trisagion for the repose of his soul.

The Ecumenical Partriarch also prayed for the homonymous late hierarchs of the Throne of Laodicea, Sardis, Stavroupolis, Serres and Nigritis, b. Pittsburgh and Eumeneia.

Orthodox Times