Pashinyan, Putin emphasize the expediency of continuing work in OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format

Siranush Ghazanchyan

At the initiative of the Armenian side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin’s Press Service reports.

The practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements enshrined in the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including issues related to the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, were discussed.

The expediency of continuing work in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship (Russia, USA, France) was noted.

Taking into account the current chairmanship of Armenia in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the prospects for further cooperation within the CSTO were discussed.

At the request of Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia briefly informed about the progress of negotiations with the United States and its allies on guarantees of security of the Russian Federation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu