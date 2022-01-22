New requirement for vaccination proof to enter restaurants, other places comes into force in Armenia

The new requirement for people to either show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to enter a number of public places in Armenia comes into force starting from Saturday.

The new restrictions apply to restaurants, cafes, other eateries, hotels, gyms, libraries, museums and other cultural venues. The visitors need to show proof of vaccine using the unique QR code on their mobile applications or the paper printed from the app.

The new regulation does not apply to pregnant women, those with proof of vaccine contraindication and people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 90 days.

Panorama.AM