Armenia reports no Covid-19 deaths for second day in a row

Armenia has confirmed 940 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 350,897 as of 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, the Ministry of Health reports.

Overall, 5,812 Covid-19 tests were conducted on January 21.

127 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 334,109.

No Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the country for the second day in a row. The death toll stands at 8,026. The figure does not include the deaths of 1,520 other people carrying the virus. According to the health authorities, they were caused by other diseases.

Armenia now has 7,242 active cases. As many as 2,669,792 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

Panorama.AM