Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates 33rd birthday

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan is receiving congratulations on 33th birthday.
“Happy birthday, Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenian playmaker turns 33 today!” his club Roma said in a Twitter post, sharing a recap of some memorable moments on the pitch.
“Armenian National team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan turns 33 today. We wish you all the best, Micki” the Armenian Football Federation said.
The Roma midfielder previously played for Pyunik Yerevan, Metalurh and Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal.
Mkhitaryan has been a member of the Armenian national team since 2007. He is Armenia’s all-time top goalscorer, with 32 goals in 95 caps.
He has been named Armenian Footballer of the Year ten times.
