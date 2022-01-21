Enthronement ceremony of new Archbishop of Crete to take place on February 5

The enthronement ceremony of the new Archbishop of Crete Eugenios will take place at the Holy Metropolitan Church of Saint Minas, in Heraklion, on Saturday, February 5.

As reported by cretalive.gr the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will also be present at the ceremony.

The exact date that the elected Archbishop of Crete will be invited to the Presidential Palace for the ceremony of assurance before the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou will be announced.

Orthodox Times